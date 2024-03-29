First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.40

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 800958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
