First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.40

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 800958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

