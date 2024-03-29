First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.40

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 800958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
