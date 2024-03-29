First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.40

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 800958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after buying an additional 2,009,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after buying an additional 2,562,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,534,000 after acquiring an additional 590,680 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

