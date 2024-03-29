First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($35.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.39) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on First Wave BioPharma from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of FWBI stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

