FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.47

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

