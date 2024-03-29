Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 28.2%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 28.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. 62,229,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 167,012,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Several research firms recently commented on FSR. TD Cowen lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 918,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 311,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 104,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fisker by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

