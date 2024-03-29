Fluor’s (FLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

FLR opened at $42.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

