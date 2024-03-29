Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 61,846,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 50,385,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.