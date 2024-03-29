Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 3,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Formidable ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF makes up about 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 97.11% of Formidable ETF worth $30,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

