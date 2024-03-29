Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 1,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable Fortress ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Formidable Fortress ETF comprises 5.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 96.49% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Formidable Fortress ETF

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

