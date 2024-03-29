Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 3,781 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $343.98 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.02 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.