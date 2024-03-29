Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 70,542 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.70% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $33.67 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.