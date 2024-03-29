Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 839 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 0.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Corning by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

