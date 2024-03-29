Francis Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650,266 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,585 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 909,958 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,185,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

