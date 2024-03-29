Francis Financial Inc. Has $13.34 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,542 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 5.70% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 606,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 397,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.