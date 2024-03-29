Francis Financial Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.01.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

