Francis Financial Inc. Invests $219,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $777.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $730.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $334.58 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

