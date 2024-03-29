Francis Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,097,000 after buying an additional 888,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 661,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,169,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

