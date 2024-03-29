Francis Financial Inc. Sells 11,390 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Francis Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

