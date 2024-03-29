Francis Financial Inc. Sells 288 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Francis Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

