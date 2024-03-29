Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 7th Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust comprises 3.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.36 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a current ratio of 83.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

