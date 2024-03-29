Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

