Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 34,878 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 34,878 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

