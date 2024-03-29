Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 368.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

