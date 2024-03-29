Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,203 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.02. 20,168,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,259,128. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

