FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

