Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 81.6% in March

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 29th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ BHAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 67,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,830. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.