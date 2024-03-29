FY2024 Earnings Forecast for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Issued By HC Wainwright

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for BioLineRx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

