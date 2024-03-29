FY2024 EPS Estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Raised by Analyst

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of ASTS opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.88. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

