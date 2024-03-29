FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($8.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.10). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBR. Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NBR stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after acquiring an additional 164,816 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $13,872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

