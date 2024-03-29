FY2024 EPS Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Reduced by William Blair

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.0 %

OSW stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after buying an additional 393,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,423,000 after buying an additional 555,946 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,898,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 117,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 316,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.