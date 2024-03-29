FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Raised by Analyst

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.78 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Xcel Brands

In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

