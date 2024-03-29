FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Raised by Noble Financial

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Noble Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.78 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

