FY2025 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Reduced by Analyst

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, March 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.90). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $493.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

