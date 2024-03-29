FY2025 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVCR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,703,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 78,357 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

