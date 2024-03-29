FY2025 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of WTI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $389.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 384,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

