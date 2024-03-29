Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,566,200.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,467,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,972,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $2,006,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
NYSE:GTX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Garrett Motion by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
