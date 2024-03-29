Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,566,200.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,467,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,972,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $2,006,000.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NYSE:GTX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Garrett Motion by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

