General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.58

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.58 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 177.63 ($2.24), with a volume of 2355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.33).

General Electric Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.25.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

