General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $175.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,674,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.