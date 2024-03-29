GenTrust LLC Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.