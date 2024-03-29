GenTrust LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $417.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.58 and a 200 day moving average of $357.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.