GenTrust LLC Has $61.42 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

GenTrust LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 4.1% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $61,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEUR opened at $57.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

