GenTrust LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,152 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.99.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
