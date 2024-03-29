GenTrust LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,152 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.