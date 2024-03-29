GenTrust LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $343.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.02 and a one year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.