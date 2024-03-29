GenTrust LLC Sells 414 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Shares of LOW opened at $254.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

