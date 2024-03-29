GenTrust LLC Sells 610 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

ITM stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

