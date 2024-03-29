GenTrust LLC Sells 86,084 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,084 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $42,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

