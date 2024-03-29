GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Up 2.1%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 2,637,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,449,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,804 shares of company stock worth $4,158,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

