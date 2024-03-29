GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. 212,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 34,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Trading of GigCapital5

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter worth $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter worth $416,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About GigCapital5

