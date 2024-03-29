Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 143,376 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.21 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. American Express Co purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,721,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,400 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 614.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 413,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

