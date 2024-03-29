Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Trading Down 9.5%

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Stock Down 9.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Company Profile
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.
